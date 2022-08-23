Crime and Courts

1 Killed, 1 Injured in Suitland Shooting: Police

Two injured men were found inside a building on Silver Hill Road, and one died, police said

By Sophia Barnes

Two men were found shot in Suitland, Maryland, early Tuesday, and one victim has died, Prince George’s County police said.

Officers responded to Silver Hill Road in the area of Suitland Parkway at about 4:35 a.m. and found the two injured men inside a building.

One was in critical condition and the other was shot in the lower body. Both were taken to hospitals, and a man was pronounced dead, police said.

Officers were seen investigating at a shopping center along Silver Hill Road between Suitland Parkway and Branch Avenue. Yellow police tape was blocking off a paved area near a convenience store.

Police are still working to find out what happened and who fired the shots.

A reward is available for information in the case.

The shooting broke out less than a mile from where a UPS driver was shot on the job on Aug. 16, capping a deadly weekend in Prince George’s County.

