5 Dead, UPS Driver Wounded in Prince George's County Shootings

A UPS driver was shot and wounded Monday morning in Prince George's County, Maryland, police say.

The shooting followed five separate shootings over the weekend in Prince George’s County that killed four men and a 16-year-old boy.

Officers responded to the 4500 block of Silver Hill Road, in the parking lot of a small grocery store in Hillcrest Heights, at about 10 a.m. Monday. The UPS driver was found there and taken to a hospital. He was in stable condition, police said. No information on a suspect was released. A UPS truck was left in the middle of the parking lot.

Police say they're investigating a shooting that injured a man on Monday morning. A UPS truck could be seen on the investigation scene in Hillcrest Heights. News4's Megan McGrath reports.

Stay informed about local news and weather in the D.C. area. Get the NBC4 Washington app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The deadly shootings began Friday night. Sixteen-year-old Antonio Parker Jr., of Seat Pleasant, was fatally shot in the 6300 block of Seat Pleasant Drive in Capitol Heights. Parker was found by authorities at about 8:45 p.m. with gunshot wounds in the parking lot of a convenience store. He was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

On Saturday, a man was found suffering from a gunshot wound on William Beanes Road in Upper Marlboro. He died while police were at the scene. Police did not immediately release his name.

Kavon Glover, 29, was the victim, his family said through a representative.

Glover was the son of Anwan “Big G” Glover, the longtime frontman of the D.C.-area go-go band the Backyard Band, who also appeared in “The Wire.” Anwan Glover’s manager identified Kavon Glover as the victim.

Kavon Glover was the son of Anwan “Big G” Glover, the longtime frontman of the D.C.-area go-go band the Backyard Band. News4's Tracee Wilkins reports.

On Sunday, a 20-year-old died after he was found shot in the parking lot of a carryout restaurant in Seat Pleasant, police said. LaDainain McMillian, of Seat Pleasant, was the victim, police said.

Officers were called to the 5700 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Highway at about 1 a.m. Sunday McMillian was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

“Preliminarily, detectives are looking into whether this was a possible verbal dispute,” police said in a statement.

Later Sunday, two men were shot within 90 minutes of each other. The first man was found shot in the 10200 block of Tway Blade Court, in the unincorporated portion of Upper Marlboro, police said. Officers responded to the area at about 8 p.m. and found the victim, whose name was not provided, outside. He was pronounced dead on the scene, police said.

About an hour-and-a-half later, officers responded to the 4400 block of St. Barnabas Road in Temple Hills for a report of a shooting that may have been an act of road rage.

Terrence Koonce, of Fort Washington, was the victim, police said in an update Monday. He was 51.

Koonce was found in the roadway with a gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital, where he died. Detectives are “looking into whether this was possible road rage,” police said in a statement, citing the initial investigation.

Four people died in separate shootings over the weekend in Prince George's County, authorities said. Megan McGrath reports.

Cpl. Erik Marsh said police take protecting the community seriously.

"We understand things like this happen in the community, unfortunately, and we are going to do the best that we can to keep our community safe," Marsh said.

Prince George’s County State’s Attorney Aisha Braveboy called the gun violence devastating and said her office will seek justice for the families.

“My office’s record is very clear: if you take someone’s life you will not get away with it. You will be prosecuted, you will be held accountable and you will face severe consequences,” Braveboy said in a statement.

Police have not made any arrests. No information was released on any possible connections between the shootings.

Detectives are working to find suspects and motives in the cases. Anyone with potentially relevant information is asked to contact police.

Stay with NBC Washington for more details on this developing story.