2 Dead in Shooting at Maryland Senior Apartments; Neighbors Told to Shelter

Two people died and a suspect is in custody after a shooting Friday at a senior living facility in Capitol Heights, Maryland, police say. People in the area are asked to shelter in place and a nearby school is locked down.

The shooting occurred at the National Church Residences Gateway Village at 505 Suffolk Avenue, Prince George’s County police said. Officers were called to the building at about 9:15 a.m.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Police asked people in the area to shelter in place. Nearby Capitol Heights Elementary School is on lockdown “out of an abundance of caution,” police said.

Information on the people who were killed was not immediately released.

A suspect was in custody as of 10:25 a.m., police said.

Officers are searching the large building for any additional victims or suspects.

The view from Chopper4 shows a large police presence.

Stay with NBC Washington for more details on this developing story.