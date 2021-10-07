gun violence

Woman Found Fatally Shot Outside Southeast DC Gym

A woman was found fatally shot in a car parked outside a gym in Southeast D.C. on Thursday, police say. 

The woman, who was not immediately identified, was found in a car in the 3200 block of Pennsylvania Avenue SE, outside Planet Fitness. 

Officers were called to the parking lot at about 9:30 a.m. after reports of a shooting, police said.

Witnesses told police they saw a man get out of a car, approach another car and fire at least one shot, a police commander told News4. 

It was unclear whether the woman had gone to the gym or was headed there. 

A homicide investigation is underway. No information on a suspect was released. 

