Woman Found Fatally Shot Outside Southeast DC Gym

A woman was found fatally shot in a car parked outside a gym in Southeast D.C. on Thursday, police say.

The woman, who was not immediately identified, was found in a car in the 3200 block of Pennsylvania Avenue SE, outside Planet Fitness.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Officers were called to the parking lot at about 9:30 a.m. after reports of a shooting, police said.

Witnesses told police they saw a man get out of a car, approach another car and fire at least one shot, a police commander told News4.

It was unclear whether the woman had gone to the gym or was headed there.

A homicide investigation is underway. No information on a suspect was released.

Stay with NBC Washington for more details on this developing story.