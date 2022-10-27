Maryland

1st Trader Joe's Opens in Prince George's County

The Trader Joe's in College Park opened Thursday to a line of people around the building

NBC Universal, Inc.

A new Trader Joe’s opened in Prince George’s County Thursday, bringing new grocery options to a community that’s been asking for more fresh food.

Twenty minutes before doors opened, the line to get inside the new College Park Trader Joe’s wrapped around the 11,000-square-foot store. Once the tropical shirt-clad staff cut the red ribbon, shoppers cheered and streamed in.

Trader joe’s mega-fan Kim Barnes is happy to know that some of her favorite food items are right down the street from her home.

“We love the kettle corn popcorn, and the orange chicken,” Barnes said. “I love the fresh foods that I can get here and even the quick foods I can get here.”

Stay informed about local news and weather in the D.C. area. Get the NBC4 Washington app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The store, on Calvert Road near Baltimore Avenue, is the 10th Trader Joe’s in the state of Maryland and the first in Prince George’s County. It’s about a half-mile walk from the College Park Metro station.

Some shoppers tell News4 that a new option is welcome in a county with limited higher-end stores, including just one Wegmans and one Whole Foods Market that’s less than a mile from the Trader Joe’s.

“I’m very excited to have another convenient option to have reasonably priced, healthy food choices,” Jacquelyn Morales, a College Park resident, said.

Prince George's County

Prince George's County, Maryland, news updates, events and information

Morris Vereen Oct 25

‘Nightmare': Family Left With Questions About Case of Missing Maryland Man

crash Oct 25

Pedestrian Killed in Hit-and-Run Crash in Prince George's County: Police

Swaths of Prince George’s County are considered a food desert, meaning they lack easy and affordable access to healthy groceries. A 2015 study by The Maryland National Capital Park and Planning Commission named College Park as a community with limited supermarket access.

Still, some residents are asking when other parts of the county will get more options.

Trader Joe’s brought on 100 workers ahead of the grand opening, with a large chunk coming from the community.

Negotiations to add the chain took years, according to the county’s economic leaders.

Get updates on what's happening in Washington, D.C., to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

This article tagged under:

MarylandGrocery StoresTrader Joe's
Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Weather Changing Climate Coronavirus Pandemic See It, Share It Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds Submit a tip The Scene 4 Your Home U.S. & World Politics Health Changing Minds LX News Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
About NBC4 Washington Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions Cozi TV
Contact Us