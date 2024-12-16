17-year-old shot and killed in Suitland

Prince George's County police are asking for the public's help to find who is responsible for gunning down and killing a 17-year-old in Suitland on Friday.

Officers found James Fitzgerald suffering from gunshot wounds on a sidewalk on Pearl Drive about 4 p.m., police said. He died at the scene.

Police haven't released any other details about the shooting and said Monday investigators were still working to find a motive and suspect in the killing.

The department is offering a reward of up to $25,000 for information that leads to an arrest and indictment.

Anyone with information can call 301-516-2512 or contact Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477).