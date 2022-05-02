17-Year-Old Dies After Brandywine Crash

A 17-year-old boy was killed in a crash in Brandywine, Maryland, Wednesday after police say the teen tried to pass other drivers, a sheriff’s deputy activated his emergency equipment and the teen lost control.

Christopher Sosa, of Accokeek, was killed, Prince George's County police said Friday.

The single-vehicle crash occurred on Accokeek Road near Gardner Road. Officers responded at about 7:10 a.m.

According to the initial investigation, Sosa, the driver, was headed north and crossed a double-yellow line to pass other cars, police said in a statement.

A sheriff’s deputy saw the traffic violation and “briefly activated the emergency equipment on his unmarked cruiser,” police said.

"The investigation suggests Sosa lost control of his car on a crest in the roadway and crashed,” police said.

Sosa and his passenger were taken to a hospital. Sosa died that night, police said. The passenger had injuries that were not considered life-threatening. Information was not released on whether that person also is a juvenile.

Anyone who saw the crash or who has relevant information is asked to contact police.