16-year-old pleads guilty to attempted murder on school bus in Oxon Hill

A 16-year-old boy pleaded guilty on Thursday to the attempted murder of a 14-year-old on a school bus in Oxon Hill, Maryland, last year.

Kaeden Holland pleaded guilty to attempted first-degree murder and use of a gun in the commission of a crime.

Holland was charged as an adult after the attack on a Prince George’s County school bus on May 1. He was 15 at the time.

As part of a plea agreement, Holland agreed to a 25-year sentence. His lawyer will be allowed to ask for a shorter sentence.

The victim’s mother told News4 she’s thankful that her son’s attacker will serve time, and that she’s getting help for her son.

Prince George’s County State’s Attorney Aisha Braveboy said she’s glad that Holland took responsibility for his actions.

“It was important for Mr. Holland and other young people to know that there are consequences for your actions,” Braveboy said.

She said her office will recommend that he is sent to the Patuxent Institution, which works with youth offenders.

Holland also was named a suspect in a homicide in Northwest D.C.

Teen shooter’s gun malfunctioned 3 times, prosecutors say

Prosecutors said Holland pulled the trigger of a gun three times but the gun malfunctioned each time.

As News4 reported, the bus was stopped at Iverson Street and Sutler Drive when three young people boarded and began to attack the 14-year-old, police said. The assault was captured on the bus' surveillance camera.

Holland pulled out a handgun, pointed it at the victim’s head and pulled the trigger, prosecutors said.

“The gun made an audible click and the gun malfunctioned,” prosecutors said.

He racked the gun to try to correct it and pistol-whipped the boy, “leaving an indentation of the barrel of the gun on his right side temple.”

Two other young people punched and kicked the boy.

Then Holland pulled the trigger a second time. The gun malfunctioned again.

He racked it again and then hit the boy with the gun, his hands and his feet.

The boy tried to grab the gun away from him, but Holland pointed it at him and pulled the trigger a third time. Again, it did not fire.

Holland pointed the gun at the school bus driver and bus aide, and then he and the two other young people ran away, prosecutors say. Police found three, live 9 mm cartridges on the floor of the bus, prosecutors said.

The 14-year-old victim was able to escape with only minor injuries, police said.

Police previously said they arrested three other teens for the attack on the bus: a 14-year-old boy from Suitland, a 15-year-old boy from Temple Hills and a 14-year-old girl from Oxon Hill. They also were charged as adults.

Holland is due to be sentenced on May 17.

Correction (Thursday, March 14, 2024, 7:46 p.m. EST): A previous version of this article said the incident took place in Riverdale Park. That has been corrected to Oxon Hill.