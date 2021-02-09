14-Year-Old Charged in Killing of Cab Driver in Chillum

A 14-year-old boy is accused of stabbing a man to death in Chillum during a robbery on Sunday as the victim operated a taxi.

Humberto Sierra Camcho of College Park was killed, Prince George's County police said Tuesday. He was 46.

Romeo Nolasco Cuellar, of Brentwood, was charged in the crime as an adult.

According to a preliminary investigation, Sierra Camacho picked up Nolasco Cuellar after the boy requested a cab. Nolasco Cuellar then stabbed the driver during a robbery, police said.

Officers responded to the 7300 block of Riggs Road at about 10:20 p.m. for a report of a stabbing. They found Sierra Camacho suffering from multiple stab wounds. He was taken to a hospital, where he died a short time later.

Nolasco Cuellar was charged with first- and second-degree murder, among other charges. He was in Department of Corrections custody and held without bond.

Anyone with information on the crime is asked to call 301--516-2512. Those who wish to remain anonymous can call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS.

