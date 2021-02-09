Chillum

14-Year-Old Charged in Killing of Cab Driver in Chillum

The victim, Humberto Sierra Camacho, was stabbed by 14-year-old Romeo Nolasco Cuellar during a robbery, Prince George's County police say

By Camille Furst

Ambulance generic
Getty Images

A 14-year-old boy is accused of stabbing a man to death in Chillum during a robbery on Sunday as the victim operated a taxi.

Humberto Sierra Camcho of College Park was killed, Prince George's County police said Tuesday. He was 46.

Romeo Nolasco Cuellar, of Brentwood, was charged in the crime as an adult.

Local

Rockville 3 hours ago

White Tiger Statue Fools Drivers on I-270

coronavirus DMV Daily Update 4 hours ago

Coronavirus in DC, Maryland, Virginia: What to Know on Feb. 9

Download our NBC Washington app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

According to a preliminary investigation, Sierra Camacho picked up Nolasco Cuellar after the boy requested a cab. Nolasco Cuellar then stabbed the driver during a robbery, police said.

Officers responded to the 7300 block of Riggs Road at about 10:20 p.m. for a report of a stabbing. They found Sierra Camacho suffering from multiple stab wounds. He was taken to a hospital, where he died a short time later. 

Nolasco Cuellar was charged with first- and second-degree murder, among other charges. He was in Department of Corrections custody and held without bond.

Anyone with information on the crime is asked to call 301--516-2512. Those who wish to remain anonymous can call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS.

Stay with NBC Washington for more details on this developing story.

This article tagged under:

ChillumcrimeBrentwood
Coronavirus Pandemic COVID-19: Data, Charts & Maps Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Inequality in America Weather Changing Climate Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds U.S. & World Black History Month Health NBCLX NBC Sports The Scene Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions
Contact Us