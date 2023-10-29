Capital Beltway (I-495)

1 killed in three-car crash on I-495 in Landover

Four people were taken to the hospital.

By Briana Trujillo

A crash involving three cars left one man dead and closed several lanes of Interstate 495 in Landover, Maryland, on Sunday. 

The crash happened shortly after 4:30 p.m., when Maryland State Police said a Ford Mustang traveling southbound at a high rate of speed rear-ended a Kia Sedona minivan. The minivan then struck a BMW. 

The three people inside the Kia were taken to Maryland Capital Region Medical Center. The front seat passenger, 77-year-old Daniel Schwartz, did not survive, police said. 

The driver of the Ford Mustang was also taken to a hospital. 

The extent of the injuries was not immediately known. 

Lanes have since reopened on I-495.

Authorities did not say if charges would be filed and the crash is still being investigated.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.

