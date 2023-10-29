1 killed in three-car crash on I-495 in Landover

A crash involving three cars left one man dead and closed several lanes of Interstate 495 in Landover, Maryland, on Sunday.
The crash happened shortly after 4:30 p.m., when Maryland State Police said a Ford Mustang traveling southbound at a high rate of speed rear-ended a Kia Sedona minivan. The minivan then struck a BMW.
The three people inside the Kia were taken to Maryland Capital Region Medical Center. The front seat passenger, 77-year-old Daniel Schwartz, did not survive, police said.
The driver of the Ford Mustang was also taken to a hospital.
We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.
The extent of the injuries was not immediately known.
Lanes have since reopened on I-495.
Authorities did not say if charges would be filed and the crash is still being investigated.
Prince George's County
Prince George's County, Maryland, news updates, events and information
This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.