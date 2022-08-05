Prince George's County Students Learn Aerospace and Coding Skills in Free Summer Program

Some Prince George's County Public Schools students participated in a free STAMP camp, learning science, technology, aerospace and mathematics skills as part of the school system’s effort to combat the negative impact of distance learning.

This science and technology-centered program serves 326 students from 56 of the county's Title I schools. Without the camp, many of the students may not have been exposed to the possibilities of science in their own communities.

“This camp has been really fun the whole time we've been here,” said Favian Toro, a 10-year-old student at the camp.

Stay informed about local news and weather in the D.C. area. Get the NBC4 Washington app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

For four weeks, Favian and other rising fifth-graders immersed themselves in engineering, science and coding.

“On the second week, we made a lunar buggy; third, we made a landing pod,” Favian said.

He is a straight-A student whose science teacher thought he could benefit from this opportunity. He came to Maryland from Puerto Rico five years ago after a hurricane destroyed his home.

“They are learning about the engineering and design process through hands-on activities,” said Rebecca Harrison, a Title I math resource teacher. “This was the premise of the program; this would not be a like a regular school day.”

The free camp also partners with NASA. It includes transportation, meals, field trips, guest speakers and supplies. It began in the summer 2019 and recently received Title I grant funding for the next two years.

The STAMP program is offered every summer in Prince George’s County for rising fifth-graders. Those interested in Prince George’s County Public Schools’ free summer programs can visit their program listings online.