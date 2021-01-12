Prince George's County Officer Suspended for Violating Social Media Policy, Interim Chief Says

A Prince George’s County police officer was suspended Tuesday for violating the department’s social media policy, Interim Chief Hector Velez said.

On Tuesday, the police department said they were made aware of a social media post in which the officer in question is wearing a political T-shirt while also displaying his police badge and duty weapon.

“The Internal Affairs Division immediately opened an investigation into the officer’s social media usage. During an initial review of his social media platforms, a second social media post was discovered causing more concern,” the department said.

The department did not say exactly which posts they were referring to, but one local organization, the United Black Police Officers' Association, tweeted a photo of an officer that matches the description police provided.

#Breaking: This @PGPDNews Officer is suspended for violating department social media policies. Interim Chief Hector Velez says, “I fully support an officer’s first amendment rights, however these posts are in violation of the department’s social media policy.” @nbcwashington https://t.co/RJSRB5G0mx pic.twitter.com/0Za7glEYax — Tracee Wilkins (@TraceeWilkins) January 12, 2021

“I fully support an officer’s first amendment rights, however these posts are in violation of the department’s social media policy… I don’t condone any inflammatory posts by any officer that would tarnish the reputation of the men and women who do this work admirably each day, or cause the community to lose trust in us,” Velez said.

The department said they developed an updated social media policy in December of 2019 and taught it to all recruits.