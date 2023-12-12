‘Pretty dangerous': Doctors warn knockoffs of Ozempic and Wegovy are risky

Some companies are seeing the success of weight loss drugs like Ozempic and Wegovy and creating their own knockoff versions. But experts say those drugs might not be safe.

Ozempic, Wegovy and similar drugs have been in short supply over the past year as demand has grown.

For those who do manage to find them, the drugs aren't cheap. They typically cost more than $1,000 a month without insurance.

Between high costs and and nationwide shortages, many have turned to knockoff versions.

Searches for “Ozempic dupe” have skyrocketed by 373% in the past year, according to Kaly.com, and #Ozempic has gained 1.3 billion views on social media platforms like TikTok.

Some compounding pharmacies, which mix and alter drug ingredients to create custom medications for patients, are offering copycat injections at a fraction of the cost. They're about $100 to $200 for a month’s supply, but the Food and Drug Administration hasn't approved the medications.

The FDA told News4 it's monitoring the internet for fraudulent or unapproved products and has issued warning letters to pharmacies to stop the distribution of illegally marketed semaglutide – the active ingredient in both Wegovy and Ozempic.

"No one knows exactly what it is and no one knows where it's coming from So it's actually pretty dangerous," said Dr. Domenica Rubino with the Washington Center for Weight Management and Research in Arlington, Virginia.

Rubino said the copycat versions of semaglutide are often mixed with vitamins or other ingredients that haven’t been tested and might not be safe.

Regulators are also sounding the alarm. Four states, including West Virginia, Louisiana, Mississippi and North Carolina, are threatening legal action over safety concerns, saying it’s almost impossible for compounding pharmacies to replicate weight loss drugs on the market.

That’s because there are no FDA-approved generic versions of Wegovy or Ozempic, and drug maker Novo Nordisk said it doesn't supply its ingredients to others.

"You have to understand that there's a desperateness," Rubino said.

Despite the risk, News4 found dozens of companies selling semaglutide on social media platforms, some promising overnight delivery of vials with liquid that patients are told to inject weekly.

Several websites even offer telehealth visits in which people can get the medications without ever seeing a provider on video or in person.

"This is about health. It's not about weight loss. It's not about fitting into your designer dress — and I can't stress that enough," Rubinio said.

Patients who are considering taking weight loss medication should always consult with a doctor or health care provider.

Doctors said it's also important for people to do their research before taking the medications and understand the potential side effects, which can include nausea and vomiting to changes in vision and kidney problems. In serious cases, Ozempic and Wegovy could cause intestinal blockages, according to the drug’s warning label.