Pregnant Bystander Hurt After 100 Shots Fired in Southeast DC

A woman is seriously injured after several people in two cars opened fire in Southeast D.C. on Wednesday afternoon and she was caught in the crossfire, police say. The victim, a bystander, is pregnant, sources close to the investigation told News4.

The search for the shooters is ongoing.

More than 100 rounds were fired in the 2700 block of Wade Road SE after 3 p.m., police said. The woman who was shot was sitting in her car when she was hit three times, according to police.

A number of officers could be seen in the area south of Suitland Parkway.

Stay informed about local news and weather in the D.C. area. Get the NBC4 Washington app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Get updates on what's happening in D.C., Maryland and Northern Virginia to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

No information on suspects or a possible motive was immediately released. Anyone with potentially relevant information is asked to contact police.

Stay with NBC Washington for more details on this developing story.