PPP Loans Saved 1.3M Jobs in DC, Maryland and Virginia

D.C., Maryland and Virginia were granted a total of 31,516 small business loans that combined saved more than 1.3 million jobs in the region, according to recently released government data.

DMV PPP Loans by Zipcode

The Treasury Department's Paycheck Protection Program has authorized $520 billion for nearly 5 million businesses and nonprofits nationwide in an effort to fight against layoffs during the coronavirus pandemic.

In D.C., a total of 2,746 PPP loans were given to businesses for a total of 121,320 jobs retained. Cava Mezze Grill was authorized for a loan of $5-10 million, the largest granted to any restaurant in the city. Other loan recipients in the $5-10 million category included law firms, construction corporations, medical associations, hospitality companies and non-profits.

Sidwell Friends School received the largest loan among private schools in D.C., with a loan ranging between $5-10 million. More than 50 charter and private schools also received loans ranging from $150,000 to $5 million.

Here's how the top 50 industries break down:

In Virginia, a total of 16,046 PPP loans were given to businesses for a total of 611,235 jobs retained.

In Maryland, a total of 12,724 PPP loans were given to businesses with a total of 607,715 jobs retained.

On Monday, the government released information about the recipients who were authorized for loans of $150,000 or more.

While most funds went to small businesses nationally, other recipients of the Paycheck Protection Program include political groups, the Girl Scouts, law firms, the sculptor Jeff Koons, Jared Kushner, Kanye West's clothing line and more.