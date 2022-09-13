Potential Railroad Strike Could Disrupt Train Services in the DC Area

A railroad strike may impact commuters in the Washington, D.C., area starting this week, according to MARC and the Virginia Railway Express (VRE).

The U.S. railroad unions could strike as soon as the Friday strike deadline if they do not settle contract disputes. The strikes could potentially impact passenger service but also the price people pay for anything that is shipped by rail.

Suzanne Clark, the head of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, said Monday that “a national rail strike would be an economic disaster — freezing the flow of goods, emptying shelves, shuttering workplaces and raising prices for families and businesses alike.”

There are negotiations going on between unions and railroads, but two of the biggest unions representing conductors and engineers have been holding out. They want railroads to go beyond Presidential Emergency Board’s recommendations and address some of their concerns.

Stay informed about local news and weather in the D.C. area. Get the NBC4 Washington app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

How Would a Railroad Strike Impact MARC, VRE Service?

Locally, MARC and VRE are warning customers about the possible cancellation of service should a strike happen. This is because the trains run on tracks owned by CSX and other companies that are involved in the labor dispute.

The Maryland Department of Transportation announced that the MARC’s Camden and Brunswick lines will stop running if there's a strike on Friday. The Penn Line, a commuter train service between D.C. and Baltimore would not be impacted.

In Virginia, the VRE said a strike would lead to the suspension of all train services until the strike ends.

Amtrak would cancel three long-distance routes that run on tracks owned by freight rail companies. Though local Amtrak trains are likely to be less impacted because the company owns a lot of tracks in the Northeast corridor.

Other Impacts of the Potential Railroad Strike

The White House has begun to pressure the railroads and unions to settle their dispute. Members of the cabinet, including Labor Secretary Marty Walsh have urged the parties to reach a deal.

A Labor Department spokesperson said Monday that it’s crucial that the parties remain at the negotiating table and come to an agreement because “a shutdown of our freight rail system is an unacceptable outcome for our economy and the American people.”

If the railroads shut down, it would cost the economy an estimated $2 billion a day, an Association of American Railroads trade group report said.

In the D.C. area, a strike could have ramifications for the transport of goods by rail and for commuters.

It would not be the only closure impacting commuters: Six Blue and Yellow Metro line stations in Virginia will also be closed for repairs for months.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.