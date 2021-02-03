Police Search for Two Men Who Stole Martial Arts Van, ATM Machine in Virginia

Prince William County police are still searching for two men who stole a martial arts van and used it to steal an ATM machine Tuesday morning.

Justin Ladson owns Prestige Sport Martial Arts in Manassas, Virginia, a martial arts studio where he teaches taekwondo to kids.

“I’m extremely blessed to do exactly what I love. I’ve been doing martial arts since I was a little kid myself,” Ladson said.

His van, used to take children to tournaments, was usually parked in a lot. So Ladson said he was shocked to come to work and see that it was gone.

“To be honest, I thought it was a movie,” Ladson said.

Prince William County police said two men shown in surveillance video drove the stolen van to a Wi-Not Stop gas station, pried open the front door, stole an ATM machine bolten into the ground and then drove away.

“I was really upset because I don’t want that image to be known with our logo,” Ladson said.

Police found the van in Woodbridge Tuesday night and are processing it for evidence.

“I hope there's not a lot of damage. I really hope I can get the van in a decent condition,” Ladson said.

It is unknown if detectives located the ATM machine. The thieves are still at-large.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Prince Williams County Police Department.