Silver Spring

Police Search for Teen Sisters, 13 and 14, Missing From Silver Spring

Anyone who has seen the sisters is asked to call police at (301) 279- 8000 or the Special Victims Investigations Division at (240) 773- 5400

By Briana Trujillo

Montgomery County Police Department

Police are asking for the public’s help finding two teenage sisters who have been missing from Silver Spring, Maryland, since Tuesday.

Anibelca Castanos Martinez, 14, and Yeidy Mabel Castanos Martinez, 13, were last seen at around 10:30 p.m. in the 11500 block of Stewart Lane, Montgomery County police said. 

Anibelca is about 5 feet and 3 inches tall, weighs 120 lbs and has black hair and brown eyes. Yeidy Mabel is about 5 feet and 3 inches tall, weighs 115 lbs and has black hair and brown eyes, authorities said. 

Anyone who has seen the sisters is asked to call police at (301) 279- 8000 or the Special Victims Investigations Division at (240) 773- 5400. Callers may remain anonymous.

Stay informed about local news and weather in the D.C. area. Get the NBC4 Washington app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

This article tagged under:

Silver SpringMontgomery Countymissing children
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Weather Changing Climate See It, Share It Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds 4 Your Home U.S. & World Politics Health Changing Minds LX News NBC Sports The Scene Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions Cozi TV
Contact Us