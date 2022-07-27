Police Search for Teen Sisters, 13 and 14, Missing From Silver Spring

Police are asking for the public’s help finding two teenage sisters who have been missing from Silver Spring, Maryland, since Tuesday.

Anibelca Castanos Martinez, 14, and Yeidy Mabel Castanos Martinez, 13, were last seen at around 10:30 p.m. in the 11500 block of Stewart Lane, Montgomery County police said.

Anibelca is about 5 feet and 3 inches tall, weighs 120 lbs and has black hair and brown eyes. Yeidy Mabel is about 5 feet and 3 inches tall, weighs 115 lbs and has black hair and brown eyes, authorities said.

Anyone who has seen the sisters is asked to call police at (301) 279- 8000 or the Special Victims Investigations Division at (240) 773- 5400. Callers may remain anonymous.