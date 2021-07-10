Police Search for Suspects Who Assaulted Trans Woman in Northwest DC

Police are searching for people who assaulted a transgender woman on Georgia Avenue in Northwest D.C. Friday in an incident being investigated as a possible hate crime.

The assault happened at 2:30 a.m. in the 3100 block of Georgia Avenue, near Irving Street, D.C. Police said.

The police report said the suspects demanded to know the victim's gender identity before they beat her.

The area is typically busy with small businesses, apartments and a park, but it’s not known if anyone witnessed the attack.

So far, police have not released any information or video of the attackers.

Police are also investigating the crime as an aggravated assault and said the victim suffered significant injuries.

According to the police report, she was bleeding from her face when she flagged officers down for help. She was taken to the hospital for treatment and is expected to survive.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.