Northwest DC

Police Search for Suspects Who Assaulted Trans Woman in Northwest DC

By Darcy Spencer

dc police car generic
NBC Washington

Police are searching for people who assaulted a transgender woman on Georgia Avenue in Northwest D.C. Friday in an incident being investigated as a possible hate crime.

The assault happened at 2:30 a.m. in the 3100 block of Georgia Avenue, near Irving Street, D.C. Police said. 

Download our NBC Washington app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The police report said the suspects demanded to know the victim's gender identity before they beat her.

Local

Surfside condo collapse 2 hours ago

George Washington University Student Among Deceased in Surfside Collapse

Washington DC 5 hours ago

Former UVA Wise Football Player Found Shot in Overturned Car: Police

The area is typically busy with small businesses, apartments and a park, but it’s not known if anyone witnessed the attack. 

So far, police have not released any information or video of the attackers.

Police are also investigating the crime as an aggravated assault and said the victim suffered significant injuries.

According to the police report, she was bleeding from her face when she flagged officers down for help. She was taken to the hospital for treatment and is expected to survive. 

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.

This article tagged under:

Northwest DC
Coronavirus Pandemic COVID-19: Data, Charts & Maps Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Inequality in America Weather Changing Climate Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds 4 Your Home U.S. & World Health Changing Minds NBCLX NBC Sports The Scene Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions
Contact Us