Police were investigating a report Thursday of a possible explosive device in a pickup truck outside the Library of Congress on Capitol Hill and have evacuated the area around the building, two law enforcement officials told The Associated Press.

An active bomb threat investigation is underway, U.S. Capitol Police confirmed in a media alert. Capitol Police said to stay away from the Library of Congress area.

Capitol Police initially said officers are responding to a "suspicious vehicle" near the Library of Congress. It's unclear why police identified the vehicle as suspicious.

Police directed an evacuation of the Cannon House Office Building, which is across the street diagonally from the Library of Congress

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms Washington Field Office responded to assist Capitol Police with the investigation.

Law enforcement officials told the AP that investigators were at the scene and working to determine whether the device was an operable explosive. The officials were not authorized to publicly discuss the matter and spoke on condition of anonymity.

It comes months after a pipe bomb was left at the headquarters of the Democratic National Committee and the Republican National Committee in Washington a day before thousands of pro-Trump rioters stormed the U.S. Capitol in January.

Orange, Silver and Blue line trains are bypassing the Capitol South Metro station due to the investigation, Metro says. Shuttle buses were requested.

