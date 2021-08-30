Police: Man Killed in Wrong-Way Crash on Maryland Highway

A Maryland man is dead after police said he crashed while driving the wrong way on a highway in Columbia.

The crash happened around 12:30 a.m. Monday on state Route 175, Howard County police said in a news release. A Nissan Altima was traveling west in eastbound lanes when it hit a Jeep Renegade.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The driver of the Altima, Alejandro Herrera Guzman, 29, of Laurel, was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead on arrival, police said. The driver and a passenger in the Jeep were taken to the hospital with injuries that were not considered life-threatening.

The investigation into the cause of the collision is ongoing, police said.