Police are investigating a man’s “sudden death” at a BJ's Wholesale Club in Alexandria, Virginia, authorities said.

Officers responded to the 100 block of S Van Dorn Street around 7:45 p.m. after a man “suffered trauma to the upper body” Saturday, police said in a tweet.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

One man is in custody, police said. It is unclear how he is related to the death investigation.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.