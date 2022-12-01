Police Investigate Gunshots in Takoma Park Twice This Week

Residents of a Takoma Park neighborhood are on edge after hearing gunshots overnight twice this week.

“I heard a lot, of like, nine or 10, consecutively, gunshots, and it was close by,” resident Deloris Hymes said.

Takoma Park police responded to reports from several residents of gunfire in the area of Roanoke Avenue about 2 a.m.

“I just ducked down low, ducking from stray bullets,” Hymes said.

No one was hit by gunfire. There were reports of three people running from the scene.

Police recovered 9 mm shell casings at a picnic area in Toatley-Fraser Park.

Tuesday about 9:35 p.m., police responded to the same area after neighbors called reporting gunfire in the 8300 block of Roanoke Avenue. Again, no victim was found, but 9 mm shell casings were recovered – this time behind a home.

Takoma Park police are investigating both incidents and stepping up overnight patrols in the area. They believe the two incidents of gunfire are related.

“I am surprised to hear that there has been gunshots,” resident Jonathan Glenny said.

But gunfire’s not unheard of there.

“I’ve been in this neighborhood for 10 years and I’ve seen the ebbs and flows of gunshots,” Glenny said. “It’s been quiet. You know, 10 years ago it was consistently bad.”