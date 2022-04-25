Police Identify 2 Women Killed in Crash in Seat Pleasant

Two 20-year-old women were killed and three other people were injured Friday night in a crash in Seat Pleasant, Maryland, police said.

Giselle Hernández, one of the drivers involved, and Joy Nija Naomi Brown, a passenger in Hernández's vehicle, died at the scene, authorities said Monday. Both lived in Capitol Heights.

Officers with the city of Seat Pleasant and with Prince George's County police responded at about 8 p.m. Friday to the 6200 block of Central Avenue for a two-car crash.

According to a preliminary investigation, Hernández was trying to make a left turn from Central Avenue to a service road when her car was struck by an SUV traveling east on Central Avenue.

Hernández and Brown died. Two other occupants of that car were taken to a hospital with serious injuries, authorities said.

The driver of the SUV stayed at the scene and suffered minor injuries, authorities said.

The crash remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call 301-731-4422.