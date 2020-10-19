Police Fatally Shoot Suspect After Chase, Crash in Frederick County

A police chase that began in Pennsylvania ended with a crash and the fatal shooting of a suspect in Frederick County, Maryland, Monday afternoon, authorities say.

Frederick County Sheriff Chuck Jenkins told reporters that at about 2:30 p.m. state police pursued two men wanted in connection to an attempted homicide into the county and asked his deputies for assistance.

Authorities chased the suspects down south Route 15 before coming back north on the roadway, Jenkins said.

Jenkins said deputies were heavily involved in the pursuit when the suspects' vehicle crashed at Route 140 and Route 15 in Emmitsburg.

As deputies got out of their cars, the suspects fired shots at them and law enforcement officers from other agencies involved in the chase, Jenkins said.

One suspect was apprehended at the crash site, and the other ran off to a nearby Exxon gas station, he said.

The suspect fired shots at authorities and officers returned fire, striking the suspect, Jenkins said.

He was flown to a shock trauma unit, where he died a short time later.

It's not yet clear which agency fired the fatal shot. Jenkins said there were about four total agencies involved.