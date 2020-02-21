Police Arrest Suspects in DC Robberies, Assaults

Police arrested two people suspected of attacking and robbing an FBI employee in Judiciary Square on Feb. 6 as well as two other people in Northwest D.C.

The FBI employee was attacked and robbed about 6:15 a.m. Feb. 6 in the 400 block of F Street NW, police said. The victim was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Nearby in the 500 block of E Street NW, a victim was assaulted and robbed about 7:30 a.m. Feb. 12, police said.

The next day, a victim was assaulted and robbed about 7:30 p.m. in the 2200 block of 14th Street NW.

Police arrested 19-year-old Christian Lopez-Lucca and 20-year-old Olivia Dansby Friday and charged them with three counts of robbery (force and violence).

The FBI assisted the Metropolitan Police Department in the investigation.