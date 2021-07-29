Police: 2 Kids Found Dead During Maryland Traffic Stop

Two children were found dead during a traffic stop Wednesday night, Baltimore County police said.

Officers stopped the car just after 11 p.m. on Eastern Boulevard near Wagners Lane in Essex, police said in a news release. During the stop, officers found the bodies of two children, police said.

The driver of the vehicle was taken into custody, and the children’s bodies were taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, police said. Detectives continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding this incident.

The children have been identified as 7-year-old Joshlyn Johnson and 5-year-old Larry O’Neil.

“Tonight, the entire Baltimore County Police Department grieves with the community over the unspeakable deaths of two innocent children,” Baltimore County Police Chief Melissa Hyatt said. “The investigation into this atrocious crime will not stop until those responsible are brought to justice.”