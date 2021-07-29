Baltimore County police

Police: 2 Kids Found Dead During Maryland Traffic Stop

By Associated Press and NBCWashington Staff

Modern LED light bar on police cruiser flashing red and blue emergency lights.
Getty Images (File)

Two children were found dead during a traffic stop Wednesday night, Baltimore County police said.

Officers stopped the car just after 11 p.m. on Eastern Boulevard near Wagners Lane in Essex, police said in a news release. During the stop, officers found the bodies of two children, police said.

The driver of the vehicle was taken into custody, and the children’s bodies were taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, police said. Detectives continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding this incident.

The children have been identified as 7-year-old Joshlyn Johnson and 5-year-old Larry O’Neil.

“Tonight, the entire Baltimore County Police Department grieves with the community over the unspeakable deaths of two innocent children,” Baltimore County Police Chief Melissa Hyatt said. “The investigation into this atrocious crime will not stop until those responsible are brought to justice.”

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.
AP/NBCWashington

This article tagged under:

Baltimore County police
Coronavirus Pandemic COVID-19: Data, Charts & Maps Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Inequality in America Weather Changing Climate Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds 4 Your Home U.S. & World Health Changing Minds NBCLX NBC Sports The Scene Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions
Contact Us