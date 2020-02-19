Local
bomb scare

Plastic Parts With Note Prompt Bomb Scare Off National Mall

By Iris Vukmanovic

A suspicious item was found on the 700 block of Constitution Avenue Northwest.
A suspicious item was found on the 700 block of Constitution Ave. NW Feb. 19, 2020.

Pieces of plastic with a mysterious note attached to them prompted a bomb scare Wednesday morning just north of the National Mall.

D.C. police found the three gray plastic cylinders in the 700 block of Constitution Avenue NW.

“Specialized engineering test cylinders. Do not touch," someone had written in black marker.

Police were called at about 10:30 a.m. for a report of a suspicious item. The cylinders were found on the ground with the note secured to the top.

A bomb squad was called to the scene and after examining the items, deemed them non-explosive and not hazardous.

An all-clear was given shortly after noon.

An investigation is ongoing.

