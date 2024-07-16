Plane crashes into Maryland river near Easton

A plane crashed in Maryland just before 10 a.m. Tuesday with an unknown number of people aboard, Maryland state police and and Maryland Department of Natural Resources Police confirm.

State police believe the aircraft went down into the Tred Avon River close to Travelers Rest Circle, southwest of Easton.

There was no specific information on the type of plane, but state police called it a "small plane."

Chopper4 Authorities respond to reports of a small plane crash near Easton, Maryland, on July 16, 2024.

There's no word yet on how many people were on board, where the plane came from or where it was headed.

The U.S. Coast Guard, the Talbot County Sheriff's Office and Talbot County Fire & EMS are assisting at the scene, state police said. Chopper4 video of the crash site showed a police helicopter above the scene and rescue boats in the water.

