Pit bull puppy stolen during DC home invasion

A pit bill puppy was stolen on New Year's Eve in an apparent home invasion in D.C.'s Bellevue neighborhood.

Police say two people knocked on the victim's door in the 100 block of Atlantic Street SE about 7:25 p.m. When the resident answered, the suspects pushed their way into the home and assaulted the victim.

The suspects took the victim’s puppy, police said.

Police said the dog, Lola, is a 7-month-old female pit bull. She has black fur and a white stripe on her head, chest and stomach.

Have info? Call (202) 727-9099 or text 50411.



It wasn't immediately clear if the suspects knew the victim before the crime, which comes amid a rash of dog thefts in the District.

Anyone with information is asked not to take action themselves and to call police at 202-727-9099 or text 50411.