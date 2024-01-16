Photos: Winter storm covers DC area with snow

A winter storm brought inches of snow and bitterly cold temperatures to the nation’s capital and surrounding areas Monday into Tuesday, creating slippery road conditions and leading to school and work closures.

As snowflakes fell on Martin Luther King Jr. Day events, residents and meteorologists alike celebrated the end of a two-year snow drought. Finally, after 729 days, the area could build snowmen, have snowball fights and enjoy the quiet peace of a snowy walk with a furry friend once again.

A winter storm warning remains in effect until 10 a.m. on Tuesday. Go here for all weather alerts.