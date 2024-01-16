Photos: Winter storm covers DC area with snow

A winter storm brought inches of
snow and bitterly cold temperatures to the nation’s capital and surrounding areas Monday into Tuesday, creating slippery road conditions and leading to school and work closures.
As snowflakes fell on Martin Luther King Jr. Day events, residents and meteorologists alike celebrated the end of a two-year snow drought. Finally, after 729 days, the area could build snowmen, have snowball fights and enjoy the quiet peace of a snowy walk with a furry friend once again.
A winter storm warning remains in effect until 10 a.m. on Tuesday.
People are walking around the snow-covered National Mall, in Washington D.C., United States on January 15, 2024. (Photo by Rabia Iclal Turan/Anadolu via Getty Images)
A young girl tries to catch snow on her tongue near the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial, before the start of a wreath-laying ceremony honoring the legacy of the late civil rights leader in Washington, D.C. on January 15, 2024. (Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images)
The US Capitol building is seen during snowfall, in Washington D.C., United States on January 15, 2024. (Photo by Rabia Iclal Turan/Anadolu via Getty Images)
"Yay! Snow" is written on a driveway. Location unlisted. Photo by Kathy Reid.
A boy plays with snow at the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial, after the start of a wreath-laying ceremony honoring the legacy of the late civil rights leader in Washington, D.C. on January 15, 2024. (Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images)
“My pup playing in the recent snow storm!” Location unlisted. Photo by Kimberly Limon.
“My morning view of our backyard after the snow storm.” Location unlisted. Photo by Angie Scott.
“Greetings, Our kids, Aubrey, age 9 and Austen, age 6, created a mini snowman — check out the Fruit Loops! Take Care, The Burtons from Prince Frederick” Photo by Tykesha Burton.
“Backyard snow in Bethesda.” Photo by Shital Patel.
Cars in the Capitol Hill neighborhood of D.C. covered with inches of snow on Jan. 16, 2024. Photo NBC Washington.
News4’s Juliana Valencia stands next to a large snow pile in Montgomery County, Maryland. Photo NBC Washington.