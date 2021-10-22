Photos Show Possible Suspect in Racist Vandalism at Bethesda High School, Churches

Newly released surveillance images show the person who might have spray-painted white supremacist messages in numerous locations in Bethesda, Maryland, earlier this month, including a school and two churches.

Hate messages of "White Pride" and "LGBT Is Unnatural" were discovered at Walter Johnson High School the morning of Sunday, Oct. 3, Montgomery County police said.

Days after the vandalism, some students walked out of class and gathered at the football field to condemn hate.

"It’s very rude and offensive words that were written on the walls, and I feel like the person should definitely be held accountable," Noor Dourrachad, a student, said.

On the morning of the vandalism, officers were also called to a grocery store in the 10000 block of Old Georgetown Road, where garbage dumpsters behind the building said “White Pride 2021" in blue spray paint.

People then discovered more graffiti at a nearby church, where the welcome sign was vandalized, and at a bus stop at the intersection of Old Georgetown Road and Democracy Boulevard.

Similar messages and paint were also found along the Bethesda Trolly Trail and, later, another church in the 6000 block of Grosvenor Lane.

Police said Friday the suspect appears to be a man with a slim to medium build. He wore a light-colored hat, dark red - possibly plaid - shirt or jacket, tan pants and brown boots. He also wore a headlamp and a backpack, according to police.

Police are asking anyone with information on the vandalism incidents or the identity of the suspect to call the 2nd District Patrol Investigations Unit at 240-773-6726.