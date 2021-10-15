Maryland

Students Condemn White Supremacist Graffiti Painted at Bethesda High School

Some students are outraged the school will not release the surveillance video that shows the suspect.

students protest in Walter Johnson High School in Bethesda
Security cameras at Walter Johnson High School in Bethesda captured a suspect spray-painting white supremacist graffiti on the school nearly two weeks ago.

On Friday the school supported students who walked out of class and gathered at the football field to condemn hate.

"It’s very rude and offensive words that were written on the walls, and I feel like the person should definitely be held accountable," Noor Dourrachad, a student, said.

"It makes me feel insecure about what’s going on," Dourrachad said.

We called Montgomery County Public Schools and a spokesperson told News4:

“MCPS security cameras are subject to legal protections. MCPS complies fully with its legal requirements to protect individual privacy and disclose information, as required. For security reasons, and to comply with its legal obligations to protect individual privacy, MCPS imposes strict limits on access to MCPS security camera videos.”

The racist graffiti was also found on a wall at a nearby shopping center and on the Trolley Trail in what appears to be the same blue color and hand writing.

Councilmember Will Jawando said, “It's the appropriate policy to not release names or images of minors. However I would expect MCPS to be fully cooperating with the investigation to explore if these incidents of hate speech are related. We must stand united to rebuke this type of bigotry in our community.” 

MCPS and Montgomery County Police are investigating.

