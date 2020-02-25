Local
Montgomery County

Person Struck by Train at Rockville Metro Station: Officials

Red Line trains are single-tracking near between Shady Grove and Twinbrook

By NBC Washington Staff

firetruck
News4

Montgomery County Fire crews worked in the rain Tuesday to rescue a person who was struck by a train and partially trapped.

Crews responded to near the Rockville Metro Station before sunrise and helped a person who was trapped under the train. Several emergency vehicles responded to the technical rescue. Personnel hoisted the injured person from the tracks to medical professionals waiting near Saint Mary's Church, Montgomery County Fire Spokesperson Pete Piringer said.

The person suffered traumatic injuries, fire officials said.

Local

Child Care 23 mins ago

Parents Scramble as Arlington Daycare Closes for Redevelopment

Washington DC 8 hours ago

What This Warm Winter Means for the Cherry Blossoms

Trains are single-tracking between Shady Grove and Twinbrook following the collision, WMATA says. There are delays in both directions.

Stay with News4 for more on this developing story.

This article tagged under:

Montgomery CountyRockville
Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Real Estate Weather Changing Climate School Closings Videos U.S. & World Investigations NBC4 Responds The Scene Sports Capital Games Health Tech First Read — DMV Community Project Innovation Harris' Heroes
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions
Contact Us