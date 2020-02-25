Person Struck by Train at Rockville Metro Station: Officials

Montgomery County Fire crews worked in the rain Tuesday to rescue a person who was struck by a train and partially trapped.

Crews responded to near the Rockville Metro Station before sunrise and helped a person who was trapped under the train. Several emergency vehicles responded to the technical rescue. Personnel hoisted the injured person from the tracks to medical professionals waiting near Saint Mary's Church, Montgomery County Fire Spokesperson Pete Piringer said.

The person suffered traumatic injuries, fire officials said.

Trains are single-tracking between Shady Grove and Twinbrook following the collision, WMATA says. There are delays in both directions.

Stay with News4 for more on this developing story.