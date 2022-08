Authorities are investigating reports of a person struck by a train at Foggy Bottom Metro station on Sunday.

Trains between Foggy Bottom and Clarendon/Arlington Cemetery stations are single tracking due to a person struck by a train at the Foggy Bottom station at 8:30 a.m. WMATA said the person intentionally placed themselves in the path of the train.

The individual has minor injuries and is being evaluated at the scene.

This is a developing story, stay with News4 for more updates.