Off-Duty FBI Officer Involved in Shooting on DC-295: Authorities

An off-duty FBI officer was involved in a shooting on DC-295 on Saturday, the FBI confirmed.

Though a call came in for shooting at the intersection of Hayes Street and Kenilworth Avenue NE, the shooting occurred on DC-295 at around 1:30 p.m. for an unknown reason. No injuries or arrests have been reported, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

The WTOP Traffic Center reports northbound DC-295 is closed between Pennsylvania Avenue SE and Burroughs Avenue NE and that "southbound travelers should plan for rubbernecking delays."

More details about what the FBI called an "FBI Police officer-involved shooting" were not immediately provided.

“The FBI takes all shooting incidents involving our personnel seriously. In accordance with FBI policy, the shooting incident is under investigation by the FBI’s Inspection Division,” the FBI said.

Correction (Aug. 27, 2022 at 7:43 p.m. EST): This article has been updated to reflect that the initial call for a shooting came in for the intersection of Hayes Street and Kenilworth Avenue NE, but the shots were fired on DC-295.

