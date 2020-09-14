Person Struck by Metro at Gallery Place; Trains Bypassing Station

D.C. Fire & EMS are on the scene after someone fatally was struck by a Metro train at the Gallery Place/Chinatown station early Monday.

Update person struck by Metro train Gallery Place/Chinatown Metro. #DCsBravest, working in coordination with @wmata & @MetroTransitPD have located the victim. Sadly, it has been determined this is a recovery rather then a rescue. — DC Fire and EMS (@dcfireems) September 14, 2020

Trains are bypassing Gallery Place and are single-tracking between Mount Vernon Square and L'Enfant Plaza on the Yellow and Green lines.

Riders can use the Red Line as an alternate option when traveling between Fort Totten and Gallery Place. Metrobuses 70 and 79 also run between Mount Vernon Square and National Archives, WMATA said.

Metro said riders should expect delays both directions.