Person Struck by Metro at Gallery Place; Trains Bypassing Station

D.C. Fire & EMS are on the scene after someone fatally was struck by a Metro train at the Gallery Place/Chinatown station early Monday.
Trains are bypassing Gallery Place and are single-tracking between Mount Vernon Square and L'Enfant Plaza on the Yellow and Green lines.
Riders can use the Red Line as an alternate option when traveling between Fort Totten and Gallery Place. Metrobuses 70 and 79 also run between Mount Vernon Square and National Archives, WMATA said.
Local
Metro said riders should expect delays both directions.