Person Killed in Apparent Road Rage Shooting in Southeast DC

A person was shot and killed in an apparent road rage incident in Southeast D.C. Wednesday, police said.

A car pulling out of a tire store was struck by a car driving in the 2500 block of Good Hope Road SE.

The driver of one of the vehicles, a dark Infiniti, called an acquaintance, who went to the scene.

An argument between the two drivers and the friend of the Infiniti’s driver escalated, and the driver of the other car shot the Infiniti driver’s friend.

The friend was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead.

“It’s never acceptable to bring a gun into an incident that’s an accident,” D.C. police Cmdr. John Branch said. “They happen. That’s why they call it an accident.”

When police confronted the armed suspect nearby, the suspect dropped the gun and was taken into custody, police said.