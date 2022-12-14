gun violence

Person Killed in Apparent Road Rage Shooting in Southeast DC

By Jackie Bensen

NBC Universal, Inc.

A person was shot and killed in an apparent road rage incident in Southeast D.C. Wednesday, police said.

A car pulling out of a tire store was struck by a car driving in the 2500 block of Good Hope Road SE.

The driver of one of the vehicles, a dark Infiniti, called an acquaintance, who went to the scene.

An argument between the two drivers and the friend of the Infiniti’s driver escalated, and the driver of the other car shot the Infiniti driver’s friend.

The friend was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead.

“It’s never acceptable to bring a gun into an incident that’s an accident,” D.C. police Cmdr. John Branch said. “They happen. That’s why they call it an accident.”

When police confronted the armed suspect nearby, the suspect dropped the gun and was taken into custody, police said.

Local

Washington, D.C., Maryland and Virginia local news, events and information

4 Your Health 3 hours ago

Here's How to Optimize Your Child's Immune System During Flu Season

winter weather 3 hours ago

DC Area Crews Prepare Roads for Icy Thursday Weather

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

gun violenceroad rage
Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Weather Changing Climate Coronavirus Pandemic See It, Share It Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds Submit a tip The Scene 4 Your Home U.S. & World Politics Health Changing Minds Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
About NBC4 Washington Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions Cozi TV
Contact Us