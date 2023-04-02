Loudoun County

Person Injured in Shooting at Dulles Town Center, Suspect in Custody

By Allison Hageman

Loudoun County Sheriff's Office car
Loudoun County Sheriff's Office

One person is injured after a shooting at mall in Dulles, Virginia, on Saturday, authorities say.

The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office reported the shooting at the Dulles Town Center at about 1 p.m. The mall is located at 21100 Dulles Town Circle.

Deputies said one person was shot and taken to a hospital.

A suspect is in custody.

Additional details were not immediately released.

This is a developing story. Stay with News4 for more updates.

This article tagged under:

Loudoun CountyNorthern VirginiaLoudoun County Sheriff's Office
