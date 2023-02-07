Washington DC

Person Found Shot Near Navy Yard Metro Station

DC police say the person was inside a car on M Street SE

By Gina Cook

NBC Washington

There's a large police presence near the Navy Yard Metro station in Southeast D.C. after one person was found shot inside an SUV during the Tuesday evening rush.

The shooting victim was found in the 100 block of M Street SE about 5:30 p.m., police said. Their condition is not known, and it's unclear where exactly they were shot.

Video from the scene showed a white SUV with a shattered window. Police taped off the area right outside one of the Metro station entrances and appeared to be talking to witnesses.

No further information was immediately available.

Get D.C. area news, weather forecasts and lifestyle content to your inbox. Signup for NBC Washington newsletters.

Stay with News4 for updates to this developing story.

This article tagged under:

Washington DCgun violenceshootingNavy Yard
Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Weather Changing Climate Coronavirus Pandemic See It, Share It Videos Investigations Consumer Submit a tip The Scene 4 Your Home U.S. & World Politics Health Changing Minds Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
About NBC4 Washington Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions Cozi TV
Contact Us