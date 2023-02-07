Person Found Shot Near Navy Yard Metro Station

There's a large police presence near the Navy Yard Metro station in Southeast D.C. after one person was found shot inside an SUV during the Tuesday evening rush.

The shooting victim was found in the 100 block of M Street SE about 5:30 p.m., police said. Their condition is not known, and it's unclear where exactly they were shot.

Video from the scene showed a white SUV with a shattered window. Police taped off the area right outside one of the Metro station entrances and appeared to be talking to witnesses.

No further information was immediately available.

Stay with News4 for updates to this developing story.