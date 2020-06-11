Pence Criticized for Photo in Arlington Office Without Masks, Social Distancing

Vice President Mike Pence, chair of the White House Coronavirus Task Force, is facing criticism for visiting a crowded campaign office in Arlington, Virginia, with no apparent face masks or social distancing.

Pence visited a reelection campaign office in Arlington on Wednesday afternoon and a photo was posted to his Twitter feed. It showed the vice president facing a large crowd of people packed together, all with their thumbs up.

“Stopped by to see the great men and women of the Trump-Pence Team today! Thank you for all of the hard work, keep it up! #FourMoreYears #KAG,” it said.

The Vice President deleted this tweet minutes after I pointed out it was in violation of Virginia law.



Cc @parisa4justice- enforce the Governors order. pic.twitter.com/wh53HI4qPS — Ben Tribbett (@notlarrysabato) June 11, 2020

The tweet was deleted after Fairfax County Democratic consultant Ben Tribbett called attention to it.

“This kind of gathering is banned,” he wrote.

The Trump-Pence campaign did not respond to an inquiry.

Tribbett said he wanted to show that what Pence and staffers did was unacceptable. But the Arlington commonwealth’s attorney said it was not in violation of the governor’s executive order. There are exemptions on crowd size rules for employees doing their work and for some government functions.