Arlington

Pence Criticized for Photo in Arlington Office Without Masks, Social Distancing

By Julie Carey and NBC Washington Staff

President Trump Meets With Industry Executives On COVID-19 Response
(Photo by Pool/Getty Images)

Vice President Mike Pence, chair of the White House Coronavirus Task Force, is facing criticism for visiting a crowded campaign office in Arlington, Virginia, with no apparent face masks or social distancing. 

Pence visited a reelection campaign office in Arlington on Wednesday afternoon and a photo was posted to his Twitter feed. It showed the vice president facing a large crowd of people packed together, all with their thumbs up. 

“Stopped by to see the great men and women of the Trump-Pence Team today! Thank you for all of the hard work, keep it up! #FourMoreYears #KAG,” it said. 

The tweet was deleted after Fairfax County Democratic consultant Ben Tribbett called attention to it. 

“This kind of gathering is banned,” he wrote.

Local

Smithsonian 20 mins ago

History in the Making: Smithsonian Museums’ New Initiative

DC 25 mins ago

Business Owners Clean Up After Looters Break In

The Trump-Pence campaign did not respond to an inquiry.

Tribbett said he wanted to show that what Pence and staffers did was unacceptable. But the Arlington commonwealth’s attorney said it was not in violation of the governor’s executive order. There are exemptions on crowd size rules for employees doing their work and for some government functions. 

This article tagged under:

ArlingtoncoronavirusMike Pence
Coronavirus Pandemic COVID-19: Data, Charts & Maps Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Weather Changing Climate Videos Health Changing Minds Safe at Home U.S. & World Investigations NBC4 Responds The Scene NBCLX Community Harris' Heroes Vote: Polls & Trivia Traffic
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions
Contact Us