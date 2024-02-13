Montgomery County

Pedestrian struck, killed on Georgia Avenue in Montgomery County

Two cars struck the person at around 8 p.m. near the street’s intersection with Flora Lane. The pedestrian died at the scene.

By NBC Washington Staff

A pedestrian died after they were struck by two cars on Georgia Avenue in Montgomery County, Maryland, on Tuesday night. 

The victim was hit at around 8 p.m. near the street’s intersection with Flora Lane. The pedestrian died at the scene.

At least one of the cars involved stayed at the scene. Authorities are trying to determine if the other driver left.

Georgia Avenue was shut down in both directions.

More information about the victim or what led to the fatal crash was not immediately available.

