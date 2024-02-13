Pedestrian struck, killed on Georgia Avenue in Montgomery County

A pedestrian died after they were struck by two cars on Georgia Avenue in Montgomery County, Maryland, on Tuesday night.

The victim was hit at around 8 p.m. near the street’s intersection with Flora Lane. The pedestrian died at the scene.

At least one of the cars involved stayed at the scene. Authorities are trying to determine if the other driver left.

Georgia Avenue was shut down in both directions.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

More information about the victim or what led to the fatal crash was not immediately available.