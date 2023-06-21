Charles County

Charles County sheriff's deputy hits and kills pedestrian in Waldorf

A part of Crain Highway is closed, and traffic is being diverted to Smallwood Drive

By NBC Washington Staff

A sheriff’s deputy in Charles County, Maryland, hit and killed a pedestrian early Wednesday, authorities say.

The Charles County Sheriff’s Office said the deputy was driving in the 3600 block of Crain Highway in Waldorf at about 4 a.m. when his car hit the pedestrian.

The deputy performed first aid on the pedestrian until the paramedics arrived. The victim later died at the scene.

Their identity was not immediately released

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

A part of Crain Highway is closed, and traffic is being diverted to Smallwood Drive.

This is a developing story. Stay with News4 for more updates.

