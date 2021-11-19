For more than 35 years, News4 legend Pat Collins has made stories sing.

And now, Pat himself is getting the song treatment.

Pat investigated the case of a veteran targeted by a vengeful vandal in a case of mistaken identity.

Nedra Brantley’s car was heavily damaged and spray-painted with the words “Mike is a cheater.” She said she has no idea who Mike is.

Pat's assessment of the damage, complete with a thoughtful pause and advice for Mike, went viral online.

“Mike, Mike, Mike, Mike, Mike. See what you’ve done?” Pat asked. “I don’t know who you are. I don’t know where you are. But you may want to start changing your ways…"

Pat paused, hands clasped and head bowed.

"...or changing your name.”

A well-known group of online comedians called The Gregory Brothers was so inspired that they made it into an autotuned song laid over a smooth piano riff.

play this in the club until Mike hears itpic.twitter.com/8FHipCHKaH — The Gregory Brothers (@gregorybrothers) November 19, 2021

They added the caption: "Play this in the club until Mike hears it and changes his ways.”

Police are still searching for the vandal who was allegedly wronged by Mike.

Pat Collins — he’s done it again. And again. And again.