For more than 35 years, News4 legend Pat Collins has made stories sing.
And now, Pat himself is getting the song treatment.
Pat investigated the case of a veteran targeted by a vengeful vandal in a case of mistaken identity.
Nedra Brantley’s car was heavily damaged and spray-painted with the words “Mike is a cheater.” She said she has no idea who Mike is.
Pat's assessment of the damage, complete with a thoughtful pause and advice for Mike, went viral online.
“Mike, Mike, Mike, Mike, Mike. See what you’ve done?” Pat asked. “I don’t know who you are. I don’t know where you are. But you may want to start changing your ways…"
Pat paused, hands clasped and head bowed.
"...or changing your name.”
A well-known group of online comedians called The Gregory Brothers was so inspired that they made it into an autotuned song laid over a smooth piano riff.
They added the caption: "Play this in the club until Mike hears it and changes his ways.”
Police are still searching for the vandal who was allegedly wronged by Mike.