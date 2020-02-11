Local
Richard Collins III

Parents of Slain UMD Student Push Stronger Hate Crime Legislation

The legislation would clarify that hate does not have to be the sole motivation for a hate crime

By Associated Press

By Associated Press

NBC Universal, Inc.

The parents of a black college student who was stabbed to death at the University of Maryland are scheduled to urge lawmakers to strengthen the state's hate crime law.

The parents of Richard Collins III are scheduled to attend a news conference Tuesday with Prince George's County State's Attorney Aisha Braveboy.

The legislation would clarify that hate does not have to be the sole motivation for a hate crime.

Local

Maryland 59 mins ago

Maryland Inmate Died From Ulcer After Complaining of Pain

Southeast DC 2 hours ago

1 Killed in Southeast DC House Fire

Sean Urbanski was found guilty in December of killing Collins in 2017. A judge threw out a hate crime charge against Urbanski after ruling prosecutors didn't meet their legal burden of showing that racial hatred motivated Urbanski to stab Collins.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Richard Collins IIIhate crimeUMD Stabbing
Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Real Estate Weather Changing Climate School Closings Videos U.S. & World Investigations NBC4 Responds The Scene Sports Capital Games Health Tech Politics First Read — DMV Community Project Innovation
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions
Contact Us