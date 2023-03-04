Officers Shoot, Kill Man With Knife: Frederick City Police

A man was shot and killed by Frederick, Maryland, officers on Saturday after allegedly pulling out a knife and refusing to drop it, authorities said.

Police were trying to find a man wanted on a parole violation at an apartment complex in the 1500 block of N East Street at around 6:20 p.m., Frederick City Police Chief Jason Lando said at a press conference.

Officers on the scene were let into a residence, where they found the man in a closet. He pulled out a knife, Lando said.

Frederick City Police said they gave multiple commands to drop the knife. When the man did not, they fired multiple times.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

Officers performed CPR, but the man, whose name has not been released, died at the scene, Lando said.

The police chief added that per protocol, police notified the Attorney General’s office and their Independent Investigations Division (IID), who will be taking over the investigation of the fatal shooting along with Maryland State Police.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.