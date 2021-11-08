Riverdale Park

Officer Shot in Prince George's County; Police Search for Two Suspects

Multiple police jurisdictions are involved in the search, including the Prince George's County Police Department.

NBC Universal, Inc.

Police are looking for two suspects after one of them shot an officer in Riverdale Park, Maryland, on Monday, according to authorities.

The incident started around 10 p.m. near the intersection of East West Highway and Taylor Road, not far from Riverdale Community Park, police said.

The officer was shot in the "lower extremity" and is expected to survive, police said.

It is unclear why the gunman opened fire. Descriptions of the two suspects were not immediately released.

Riverdale Park police are handling the case. Multiple police jurisdictions are involved in the search, including the Prince George's County Police Department.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.

This article tagged under:

Riverdale ParkPRINCE GEORGES COUNTY
