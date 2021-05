A D.C. police officer shot and killed a man in Southeast Monday.

The man was armed with a rifle and wanted for a domestic kidnapping, police said.

The kidnapping started Monday morning in the 1100 block of Mississippi Avenue SE where the man was barricaded in an apartment for several hours.

The man jumped out of a window and was located in the 1300 block of Alabama Avenue SE.