Ocean City Tweets Invite to Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan

"While our castles may not be as grand as those back home, OCMD is a great place for any family looking to take a break from it all"

By Associated Press

AFP/Getty Images

Sunbathers crowd the beach in Ocean City, Maryland July 22, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / Daniel SLIM (Photo credit should read DANIEL SLIM/AFP/Getty Images)

Ocean City, Maryland, has playfully invited Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan to vacation there after the couple said they would step back from royal duties.

The coastal city tweeted Wednesday that its "castles may not be as grand as those back home," but it's "a great place for any family looking to take a break from it all.”

The Daily Times reported Friday that city officials weren't available to comment on whether the couple responded to the offer.

Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan have said they intend to become financially independent” and to “balance” their time between the U.K. and North America.

