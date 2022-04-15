Woman Pepper-Sprayed Man Taking Photos of His Own Children in Arlington: Police

Police are looking for a woman who pepper-sprayed a man who was taking photos of his own children in Arlington, Virginia, authorities said.

The woman reported the man to a security officer Tuesday afternoon in the 1100 block of S. Hayes Street, which is the block where Pentagon City Mall is located, Arlington police said.

She believed the man didn’t know the children, police said.

The security guard communicated with the man and learned he was photographing his own children, police said.

The woman then used pepper spray on the man and ran away, police said.

The man was treated by medics on the scene.

Police are trying to figure out the woman's identity and say she's wanted for allegedly causing malicious injury by a caustic agent.

