Crime and Courts

Woman Pepper-Sprayed Man Taking Photos of His Own Children in Arlington: Police

The suspect reported the man to a security guard, then pepper-sprayed him, police said

By Sophia Barnes

Shutterstock

Police are looking for a woman who pepper-sprayed a man who was taking photos of his own children in Arlington, Virginia, authorities said.

The woman reported the man to a security officer Tuesday afternoon in the 1100 block of S. Hayes Street, which is the block where Pentagon City Mall is located, Arlington police said.

She believed the man didn’t know the children, police said.

The security guard communicated with the man and learned he was photographing his own children, police said.

Stay informed about local news and weather in the D.C. area. Get the NBC4 Washington app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The woman then used pepper spray on the man and ran away, police said.

The man was treated by medics on the scene.

Police are trying to figure out the woman's identity and say she's wanted for allegedly causing malicious injury by a caustic agent.

Northern Virginia

News4's Northern Virginia Bureau Chief Julie Carey has been covering this side of the state since joining NBC4 in 1992. She's joined by reporter Drew Wilder.

day care 2 hours ago

Virginia Toddlers Exposed to THC Found in Crackers at Day Care: Sheriff

FCPS 14 hours ago

Fairfax County School Board Approves New Superintendent

Stay with News4 for more on this story.

This article tagged under:

Crime and CourtsArlington
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Weather Changing Climate Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds 4 Your Home U.S. & World Politics Health Changing Minds NBCLX NBC Sports The Scene Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions Cozi TV
Contact Us